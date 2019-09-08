Enjoy the 236 episodes of Friends you have, because they might be all you're going to get.

Nothing, outside of the Super Bowl, gathers titanic television audiences together anymore, but let's conduct a thought experiment: How many people would tune in to see Joey Tribbiani say "Howyoudoin'?" one more time?

We live in the golden age of the TV reboot. All the nostalgic fervour boomeranging shows like Roseanne, Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace and Veronica Mars back into production, though, pales in comparison to the undying popularity of Friends. The NBC sitcom has attracted new generations of fans via Netflix,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Get out before they go down

Related articles:

Pivot!

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When were you under me?

We were [never] on a break