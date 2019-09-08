Kaia Gerber looked the spitting image of her supermodel mum as she recreated Cindy Crawford's iconic 1992 Video Music Award look.

The 18-year-old runway model headed to her birthday party at New York's The Edition hotel on Friday night.

Gerber showcased her toned figure in a leather bondage Versace outfit, according to The Sun.

The leggy star wore a leather skirt, corset top featuring six belts that linked to become a choker and knee-high strappy heels as she made her way into the party.

Advertisement

The dominatrix-inspired outfit was matched with a gold Versace belt and earrings.

Kaia has recreated her mum's iconic 1992 Video Music Awards look. Photo / Getty Images

Even her voluminous hair resembled Cindy's 1992 iconic style, which was swept to one side.

Kaia was accompanied by a male friend who wore a red knitted dress and black knee-high socks. Mum Cindy was also spotted arriving at the bash with husband Rande.

Ahead of her birthday, Kaia opened up to British Vogue about turning 18.

Like mother, like daughter! Photo / Getty Images

The model said: "Being 18... means independence. Age is very much so a concept, I think it places a label on you.

"Ever since I was younger people told me I was a really old soul. Because I felt I understood things I never learned."

Cindy Crawford marked her daughter's milestone birthday by posting an adorable snap of the star as a toddler on Instagram.

She wrote: "From this to THIS in the blink of an eye! Happy birthday @kaiagerber. I'm so proud of the young woman you've become! All the best for the year ahead!"