Kaia Gerber looked the spitting image of her supermodel mum as she recreated Cindy Crawford's iconic 1992 Video Music Award look.
The 18-year-old runway model headed to her birthday party at New York's The Edition hotel on Friday night.
Gerber showcased her toned figure in a leather bondage Versace outfit, according to The Sun.
The leggy star wore a leather skirt, corset top featuring six belts that linked to become a choker and knee-high strappy heels as she made her way into the party.
The dominatrix-inspired outfit was matched with a gold Versace belt and earrings.
Even her voluminous hair resembled Cindy's 1992 iconic style, which was swept to one side.
Kaia was accompanied by a male friend who wore a red knitted dress and black knee-high socks. Mum Cindy was also spotted arriving at the bash with husband Rande.
Ahead of her birthday, Kaia opened up to British Vogue about turning 18.
The model said: "Being 18... means independence. Age is very much so a concept, I think it places a label on you.
"Ever since I was younger people told me I was a really old soul. Because I felt I understood things I never learned."
Cindy Crawford marked her daughter's milestone birthday by posting an adorable snap of the star as a toddler on Instagram.
She wrote: "From this to THIS in the blink of an eye! Happy birthday @kaiagerber. I'm so proud of the young woman you've become! All the best for the year ahead!"