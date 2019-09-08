Millie Holmes has opened up about domestic violence, saying she suffered at the hands of her latest boyfriend's violent outbursts.

The 31-year-old daughter of late broadcaster Paul Holmes and Hinemoa Elder has taken to Youtube to share violence allegations against her former partner while living in Greece.

"I started dating a guy a year ago after a breakup with another guy and he was amazing. He took me out to eat, he showed me off, he made me feel special – but he had anger issues," she began.

"I called my mum in New Zealand, I was crying and screaming," she says though tears. Photo / Youtube

"There were warning signs from the start that I chose to ignore because I was so desperate to be happy and to be with someone who made me feel safe - but we've had several fights in the year we've been together and they have all escalated to violence."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Holmes, a lifestyle and wellness blogger, then shared the most recent account of abuse which resulted in their break-up.

"A week ago my boyfriend went out all night and didn't come home until the next morning. When I asked him about a girl that had followed him on Instagram, it turned into a huge fight and he smashed so many things in the house I was afraid for my life.

View this post on Instagram

Roll on from my last post.....I honestly don’t know why so many people got offended when I said we could do more as a culture to honor our roots... like at what point to you say oh no we’ve done everything, we know everything we are fine now. We can ALLWAYS learn, we can always find out more and do more for our community and next generations. If not here then where will our kids learn about the original people of New Zealand and not the “white people” who came after, I never heard about any chiefs, or famous Maori figures in our history, no Maori women in history class in school nothing 🤷🏽‍♀️ and I worry how much we are missing out on. I want my future children to learn about Maori traditions, stories, culture, cooking, places, people and language because they will have a New Zealander for a mother and that’s part of my countries history. It’s as simple as that, isn’t it? I truly don’t understand the objection. I’m not saying anything more than, that in New Zealand the only place where Maori people and culture are found shouldn’t be be proud to teach our selves and the rest of the world about it truthfully and fully. I had so many messages from people scared to even comment, like if that isn’t example enough that we need to make our culture more main stream then I don’t know what is. Also if your privileged white person, think before commenting because you have no idea what life is like for someone growing up in a country where their culture comes second. . . . . #newzealand #culture #history #kiwi #kiwiexpat #kiwiculture #maori #maoriculture #letstalk #letsgrow #letsmoveforward

A post shared by Millie Elder (@findingmilliee) on

"I called my mum in New Zealand, I was crying and screaming."

He then called Holmes "a disgusting wh***" and told her that he was leaving her.

After bumping into him later that day and refusing to speak to him, she says he punched her car windscreen and smashed it.

Despite having a broken windscreen, she says she then fled the island with her dogs to a house with no power.

Tragically, one of her dogs died the next day due to a twisted stomach and spleen.

"I feel stupid that I ignored this behavior for a year, and that I thought I could fix someone who doesn't see anything wrong with their actions," she said at the end of the video.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I'm tired of lying and covering up things for other people who need to be honest about what the f*** they are up to."

The 30-year-old blogger moved to Greece following the death of her adoptive father, the late broadcaster Paul Holmes, and the murder of her partner of seven years.

"I know I look like I have a good life, but it's even better when I only have myself in it," she concluded through tears.

She finished the video by issuing a warning to other women who may be in abusive relationships.

"Wake up. If he has an issue with the size of your bikini, or the photos you post on Instagram, or he's controlling - down the line it can turn into something so much worse."

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people.
• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you.
• Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz
• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz
• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584
• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz