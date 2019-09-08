Millie Holmes has opened up about domestic violence, saying she suffered at the hands of her latest boyfriend's violent outbursts.

The 31-year-old daughter of late broadcaster Paul Holmes and Hinemoa Elder has taken to Youtube to share violence allegations against her former partner while living in Greece.

"I started dating a guy a year ago after a breakup with another guy and he was amazing. He took me out to eat, he showed me off, he made me feel special – but he had anger issues," she began.

"There were warning signs from the start that I chose to ignore because I was so desperate to be happy and to be with someone who made me feel safe - but we've had several fights in the year we've been together and they have all escalated to violence."

Holmes, a lifestyle and wellness blogger, then shared the most recent account of abuse which resulted in their break-up.

"A week ago my boyfriend went out all night and didn't come home until the next morning. When I asked him about a girl that had followed him on Instagram, it turned into a huge fight and he smashed so many things in the house I was afraid for my life.

"I called my mum in New Zealand, I was crying and screaming."

He then called Holmes "a disgusting wh***" and told her that he was leaving her.

After bumping into him later that day and refusing to speak to him, she says he punched her car windscreen and smashed it.

Despite having a broken windscreen, she says she then fled the island with her dogs to a house with no power.

Tragically, one of her dogs died the next day due to a twisted stomach and spleen.

"I feel stupid that I ignored this behavior for a year, and that I thought I could fix someone who doesn't see anything wrong with their actions," she said at the end of the video.

"I'm tired of lying and covering up things for other people who need to be honest about what the f*** they are up to."

The 30-year-old blogger moved to Greece following the death of her adoptive father, the late broadcaster Paul Holmes, and the murder of her partner of seven years.

"I know I look like I have a good life, but it's even better when I only have myself in it," she concluded through tears.

She finished the video by issuing a warning to other women who may be in abusive relationships.

"Wake up. If he has an issue with the size of your bikini, or the photos you post on Instagram, or he's controlling - down the line it can turn into something so much worse."

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz