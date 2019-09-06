One of the men who will be vying for the affections of New Zealand's first Bachelorette has been revealed this morning, with the announcement of ZM's Wild Card winner.

Flynn Palmer, 20, will join the other eligible bachelors on the NZ debut of the blockbuster international show, which is due to screen on TVNZ 2 next year.

Palmer beat out fellow Wild Card contestants Karl Ford and Michael Burns in a series of three challenges which saw them have to create a road trip mix-tape, complete a photoshoot with a puppy and practise being an 'Insta boyf'.

He described himself in his application as "confident and chatty" and said he loved travelling the world.

Advertisement

Palmer confirmed he had no reality TV skeletons in his closet. Photo / Supplied

Asked by ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan whether he was nervous about apearing on the show, Palmer admitted he was — "a little bit".

"It's definitely exciting. We'll have to see how it all goes."

Palmer said he was planning a viewing party with his friends and family when the first episode screened and confirmed he had no reality TV skeletons in his closet.

"Do you have any outstanding arrest warrants in the United States that we don't know about?" Fletch queried.

"No," Palmer answered. "No — not at this stage."

He also confirmed he had never been married to Sensing Murder psychic Kelvin Cruickshank, which led Fletch to conclude he'd passed the "2019 reality show checklist questions".

Filming of The Bachelorette New Zealand will take place over the next few months.