Liam Gallagher, the outspoken ex-Oasis frontman, has announced he'll be playing a show in Auckland later in the year.

The press release says the singer, whose swaggering rock star sneer voiced classics like Supersonic, Rock 'n' Roll Star, Cigarettes and Alcohol, Morning Glory and the epic anthem Wonderwall, will perform songs from both the era-defining Oasis songbook and those from his own solo career.



As the ongoing feud between him and his ex-Oasis bandmate, and brother, Noel goes from worse to catastrophic this is probably the best shot you'll have to see those BritPop classics performed live.

But that's not to discount Gallagher's recent debut solo album As You Were, which shot to the top of the British charts and houses many terrific songs that pick up right where Oasis left off after their second album.

Our review in TimeOut magazine called it, "the best Oasis album since (What's the Story) Morning Glory?". High praise indeed.

Gallagher will play Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday, December 20. Tickets go onsale this Thursday at 10am.