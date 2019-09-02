It's hard to know where to begin with Mr Red Light, largely because it's a play that refuses to be boxed in. The latest creation from writer Carl Bland, director Ben Crowder and theatre company Nightsong is one of the most surreal, beautiful, hysterical and outrageously original shows to grace an Auckland stage this year, a bombastic tale that leaps between ideas and concepts in a maddening, tightly constructed 90-minute joyride.

It begins simply enough in a branch of chain pie shop "Jokers", where the cashier known only as Joker (Richard Te Are) struggles to chat up sharp-tongued customer Chrys

