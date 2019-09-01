Jenny-May Clarkson has been announced as TVNZ's Breakfast newsreader, replacing Daniel Faitaua who is taking up the position of Europe correspondent.

Clarkson is currently a sports presenter for 1 News Midday, and will take up the new role at the end of the month after she finishes up reporting in Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup 2019.

"I'm stoked to be joining Breakfast, " she said in a statement.

"It's a privilege to be welcomed into the homes of Kiwis across the country as they start their day. The team is awesome, and this marks an exciting time for me and my family, and one that I'm ready to jump into, albeit with a large coffee in hand."

Introducing your new Breakfast line up... welcome to the morning madness, Jenny-May! 👋🎉 Posted by Breakfast on Sunday, 1 September 2019

Clarkson's appointment was announced live on air, and she is set to join Hayley Holt, John Campbell, and Matt McClean this week, before jetting off to Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup.

"I'm not Daniel [Faitaua]. I love Daniel, but what I will bring is the same 'keeping it real'," she told Campbell and Holt during the live on-air announcement.

The Breakfast team farewelled Daniel Faitaua in an emotional goodbye last week.

Executive producer of Breakfast Jonathan Williams said the Breakfast team "couldn't be happier" to have Jenny-May Clarkson as the show's newsreader.

Williams said Clarkson has had a unique path to job, going from an "elite athlete, to police officer, to sports journalist."

"That's part of what makes her such a special broadcaster," he said.

Jenny-May Clarkson officially starts the role on September 30.