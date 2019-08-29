Actress Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her experiences in Hollywood, saying she often feels "like a nobody" in her industry.

Dunst has starred in a number of cult-hit films, such as Marie Antoinette, Melancholia and Drop Dead Gorgeous, but the star told SiriusXM she feels ignored by Hollywood.

When interviewer Larry Flick asked if she recognised the power of her work, Dunst said she has "never" felt it.

"I've also had a lot of disappointment," she said. "Of the things that people like, remember when Marie Antoinette — y'all panned it? And now you all love it. Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it... I feel like a lot of things I do, people like later.

"Also, I've never been recognised in my industry," she said. "I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for Golden Globes when I was little, and one for Fargo, but I always feel like nobody — I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from Bring It On," she said.

"I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day, and that's all people really care about, and I'm intelligent enough to know that and have perspective," she said. "But sometimes you're like, it'd be nice to be recognised by your peers."

Dunst currently stars in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.