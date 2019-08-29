Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey comes across as one of the good guys - so it's no surprise he's going back to school to help aspiring movie-makers.

McConaughey has been appointed professor of practice at the University of Texas at Austin in recognition of "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor" while working as a visiting instructor over the last four years.

He will work in the Department of Radio-Television-Film where he developed the curriculum for the Script to Screen film course, which provides a behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film's production.

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school," said McConaughey.

"Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them. Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."

McConaughey earned a film degree from the same university in 1993.

He's gone on to work on more than 50 films, bagging an Oscar and Golden Globe for his starring role in Dallas Buyers Club.

He also has experience as a producer, most notably for his work on HBO's True Detective.

McConaughey earned respect among college leadership for his personal investment in student success and his willingness to work with students beyond the classroom.

"He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious," said Noah Isenberg, chairman of the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt said McConaughey "cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators".

For the rest of the year McConaughey and his students will study two of his films - 2012 coming-of-age drama Mud, and The Gentlemen, a Guy Ritchie crime caper due next year and also starring Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.