The Chase is easily one of the most popular shows in the country so it makes sense that its host is probably well paid.

Not only has Bradley Walsh fronted the reality quiz series for a full decade, he's also fronted a number of other UK shows, appeared on Coronation Street and was once a pro footballer and recording artist.

It's a career spanning 40 years, but his net worth might surprise you.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bradley Walsh has more than $12 million (US $8m) in the bank.

The Sun previously reported that Walsh had been paid more than $17.7 million for all his ventures between 2016 and 2018 alone giving him an average earning of around $8.8m a year and making him one of the UK's highest-earning stars.

The Sun noted it was a huge step up for Walsh who, as recently as 2000, was living in a $188,000 terraced house in East London. He now owns a five-bedroom mansion in Essex, having sold his last home for $4.7 million three years ago.

His earnings from his work go into his company Wingit Productions, which he runs with wife Donna, and is currently worth just under $13 million.

Of course, for us mere mortals, anything with the word "million" in it is a dream, but in comparison, Forbes' list of highest-paid actors this year was topped by Dwayne Johnson who clocked up US $89.4 million.

Number 10 on the list (Paul Rudd) still made a good $33 million more than Walsh's net worth, coming in with US $43.5 million.