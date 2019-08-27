Popular Kiwi broadcaster Jason Gunn has shared a photo of him and his son together with former All Blacks star Dan Carter, replicating a shot of the trio that was taken 10 years ago.

Gunn and his son Louis, last night attended the Christchurch screening of the new documentary on the life of the two-time World Cup winner, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10, and took the chance to get another photo with the man himself.

The original photo was apparently taken in 2009, and shows a young Louis in his father's arms, wearing a beaming smile along with an All Blacks cap and Crusaders Super Rugby jersey, standing together with Carter.

"10 years ago I took my son Louis to meet his favourite AB @dancarter_ ," Gunn wrote in the caption accompanying the two photos on Instagram.

"Tonight we were honoured to meet the man again at the screening of his movie Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.

"What a man. What a movie. It's got Fathers Day written all over it! Get there!"

One of Gunn's followers asked his thoughts on the film and his reply was full of praise for the project, which was directed by Luke Mellows.

"I really enjoyed it mate," wrote Gunn. "He's a very humble fella who tells an extraordinary story. They have managed to capture some great bits and his Dad in particular is something special! Go see it mate!"

Carter has since given his approval by liking Gunn's post of the two photos.

Dan Carter: A Perfect 10 opens in cinemas nationwide from tomorrow.