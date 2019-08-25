Netflix has released the first trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Vince Gilligan's spin-off film of the wildly successful series.

The trailer shows Jesse Pinkman's friend Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) being interrogated by police about Jesse's whereabouts after he escaped from being held prisoner by an Aryan Brotherhood gang, driving off to freedom in a stolen El Camino.

Pete details how Pinkman was abused and forced to cook meth while being kept in a "little cage", telling police: "I have no idea where he is. I don't know where he's headed either... even if I did, I wouldn't tell you... No way I'm helping you put Jesse Pinkman back into a cage."

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 11 and will centre around Jesse, played once again by Aaron Paul.

Speaking recently to the New York Times, Paul revealed he "couldn't speak for a good 30, 60 seconds" upon finding out about the project.

"I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that [creator Vince Gilligan] wanted to take me on this journey."

The film comes six years after the final season of Breaking Bad aired, and will follow Jesse as he "comes to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

"It's a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn't realise that I wanted," Paul told the Times. "And now that I have it, I'm so happy that it's there."

When asked whether his fellow original castmates Bryan Cranston, Jonathan Banks, Krysten Ritter, and Jesse Plemons would also reprise their roles for flashbacks, Paul teased: "All I can say [is] I think people will be really happy with what they see".