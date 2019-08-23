Pop stars have been singing the Muppets' tunes (and vice versa) ever since.

How many ways can you sing about the letter B? On Sesame Street, that question has many furry answers.

Since its inception in 1969, the public television show has redefined what it means to teach children through TV, with music as its resounding voice. Before Sesame Street," it wasn't even clear that you could do that; once the series began, as a radical experiment that joined educational research and social idealism with the lunacy of puppets and the buoyancy of advertising jingles, it proved that kids are

Getting to Sesame Street

Famous faces in the neighbourhood

Building a Sesame song