A news media graphics team has been left red-faced after butchering New Zealand on their world map.

Russia Today America was reporting on the growing tensions between the US and China, highlighting countries in the region that could serve as US missile bases.

While the news item may have been a serious talking point, viewers couldn't help but shake their head after the graphics team mixed up New Zealand with Japan.

In a rather embarrassing error, Papua New Guinea was named South Korea while New Zealand was named Japan.

The presenter was seemingly unaware of the blunder as she continued with the broadcast.

Kiwis have seen taken to social media to poke fun at the unfortunate error.

"Still better than being called Australia," one person wrote.

Another said: "At least the airfares to the Rugby World Cup will be cheaper!"

It's not the first time New Zealand has been either left off a map or been labelled incorrectly.

It's a pressing enough concern to have its own dedicated subreddit, MapsWithoutNZ. With more than 40,000 readers, a number of examples have been posted. Here are 10 of the most shocking:

1. At the Smithsonian Museum

If anyone should get it right, it's the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC, where this image was captured. Photo / Reddit, AliceatLast1227

If there's any institution that should know better, it's the prestigious Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington DC. AliceatLast1227 pointed out that New Zealand is missing on its world population map. Disappointing.

2. An A-level geography textbook

New Zealand was ironically absent on this geography textbook. Photo / Reddit, Quantum_Purple

. An image posted of a British A-level geography textbook features a stylised map of the world cut into a leaf. And ironically, considering the subject matter, New Zealand is nowhere to be seen.

3. A sorority T-shirt

Education is the most powerful weapon. Indeed. Photo / Reddit, _Holy_cannoli_

New Zealand was also missing on a sorority T-shirt belonging to the girlfriend of user _Holy_cannoli_. "Education is the most powerful weapon", the shirt reads. Again, how ironic.

4. A temporary tattoo

Thankfully this tattoo, posted by user prav10194, is only temporary. Photo / Reddit, prav10194

Thankfully this tattoo, posted by user prav10194, is only temporary – unlike some of the others featured on the subreddit. What could be more embarrassing than having an incomplete map etched into your skin for eternity?

5. On the wall of Ikea

'Ikea hasn't colonised New Zealand yet', wrote Gelf_ling. Photo / Reddit, Gelf_ling

. Which is true – we are still sadly lacking the Swedish homewares giant. But that's no excuse for them to leave us off the map.

6. Pandemic board game

We may be off the map, but at least we won't be getting infected. Photo / Reddit, TemperateHoosier

At least we can rest assured that if a global pandemic ever occurs, it won't be coming our way. TemperateHoosier posted this image of the Pandemic board game, writing "at least you won't be getting infected!"

7. On the flat earth

'We don't even get to be a part of the flat earth theory', wrote LoganBlade13

While the flat earth conspiracy theory appears to be spreading – even among celebrities – we don't even get to be part of it. In this image of the flat earth, posted by LoganBlade13, New Zealand is conspicuously absent. Perhaps we fell off the edge?

8. In North Korea

In North Korea, only the North Island is recognised. Photo / Youtube, Steve Wilde

It seems North Korea only recognises the North Island of Aotearoa. It8bit pointed to a YouTube video by Steve Wilde that captured this shocking image.

9. In a child's drawing of Putin spreading love to all nations except NZ

According to this child's drawing, Putin has no love for New Zealand. Photo / Reddit, OrvilleSchnauble

According to this child's drawing posted by OrvilleSchnauble, New Zealand is getting none of Vladamir Putin's love. However, Iamtheseo commented that it's "probably for the best that NZ doesn't receive Putin's 'love'."

10. On the 404 error page of the New Zealand Government's website

Perhaps the most embarrassing example of all can be found on the New Zealand Government's 404 page.

Perhaps the most common example, this is posted on the MapsWithoutNZ subreddit at least once a week, to the disdain of regular users. But it's true – we don't appear on the map featured on the 404 page of our own Government. However, if you look a little closer, the omission is actually intentional - "something's missing", indeed.