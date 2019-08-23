Years And Years (SoHo, 8.30pm Mondays)

Television used to make the future look so cool. From the flying cars of The Jetsons and fax machine tutorials on Beyond 2000 to the hot robots on Humans, you'd watch these future-set shows and think, "Wow, looks awesome, can't wait."

Now the tide has turned. Blame it on Black Mirror, blame it on the bleak and perilous state of the actual world right now but the future according to TV shows these days absolutely sucks. What makes the future envisioned by new SoHo series Years And Years so stark and terrifying is how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: