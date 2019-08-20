Former Home And Away star Ben Unwin has died.

Unwin was 41 when his body was found by police on August 14, a day before his 42nd birthday, news.com.au reports.

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

Antoinette Byron, David Woodley, Ben Unwin and Kimberley Cooper in Home & Away in 1999. Photo / news.com.au

Unwin played Jesse McGregor on the soap on-and-off for a decade - first in a four-year stint from 1996, then again from 2002 to 2005.

He was nominated for Most Popular New Talent at the 1997 Logie Awards (which was won by Tasma Walton from Blue Heelers), and in 1999, received nominations for Best Actor and Sexiest Male from the Inside Soap Awards.

Unwin later turned his back on acting and completed a law degree. According to a 2016 article in Woman's Day, Unwin was working as a senior solicitor in Newcastle.

