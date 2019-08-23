You really didn't know what the seven deadly sins were?

I got them confused with the 10 Commandments, so my original choices were "taking the Lord's name in vain", "coveting thy neighbour's wife" and "murder". Now that I've googled what the actual sins are, I'm stressed out that I'll reveal too many intimate personal details. My biggest fear is that people will find out what my pillows look like without the pillowcases on them. They're bright yellow! It's disgusting! Feels good to get that off my chest.

GLUTTONY
You have a weakness for sugar?
Sugar is my version of heroin.

