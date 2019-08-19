Toni Street has shared adorable snaps from her baby boy's first birthday and we can't get over how cute they are!

Lachie, who was born on August 9 last year, via surrogate, celebrated his big milestone with a sweeter than sweet teddy bear's picnic.

Honestly, Lachie in his teddy bear onesie has to be the cutest thing we've ever seen.

"First birthday party and christening all done for our baby boy," Toni wrote on Instagram alongside several adorable photos from the big day. "Thanks to everyone who made it such a great day, especially his super special godparents Sophie Braggins and Michael Braggins."

Advertisement

Toni Street's best friend – and Lachie's surrogate Sophie Braggins was in attendance and named the little bubs godmother. On Friday Sophie shared a sweet tribute to the tot.

Happy first Birthday, Lachie!



This story was first published on thehits.co.nz.