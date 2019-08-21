Each week we invite music lovers to share the songs that have soundtracked their lives. This week, we speak to Guy Williams, who appears in Three's new local comedy show New Zealand Today, premiering at 9.45pm tomorrow.

1. OLYMPICS - Jerry Seinfeld (1998)

This is a comedy track, but I have a good reason; I didn't really listen to music growing up. My dad used to play Michael Jackson's Thriller in the car on repeat but we don't talk about that anymore. My mum played Jerry Seinfeld's I'm Telling You for the Last Time on repeat for at least three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.