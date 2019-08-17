Remember the olden days when people had jobs? That was a crazy time.

Now, it has become its own job to not have a job. As the old saying goes, it takes a lot of work to not work this hard.

In 2019, it all comes down to optics. It's not about having actual skill — it's just about looking like you do.

Martha from Married At First Sight has this week tried to kick her non-career trajectory up a notch by posing topless for a series of photos while holidaying and avoiding work in Greece.

It's just one of many attempts by the former reality TV contestant to follow in the footsteps of her workplace mentor, Kim Kardashian. She has already had plastic surgery to physically resemble Kim. Now the topless photos mean she's definitely on track with her five year plan.

"I'm not working, my parents are supporting me," she proudly declared while on the reality show and I plan on yelling at my accountant for not telling me about this booming financial scheme.

But apparently the daily grind of not working is a tough industry to break into.

An Aussie girl trying to kickstart her career as an influencer lashed out this week at companies for turning her down because she looks too "real". Indeed, there is a weight problem in the modelling industry. But just because you want something doesn't mean you can just have it.

That's not how things works. I'd love to be a human rights lawyer like Amal Clooney, but I can't start calling myself one just because I get a designer husband and a great wardrobe.

Wait. No, I'm wrong. You actually can do that.

Kim Kardashian is "studying to be a lawyer" but not because she actually wants to be a lawyer. She just wants to look like a lawyer and say she's a lawyer. Since she started "studying", she has been running around in blazers, holding books and even cut her hair into a bob. She pretends to be, therefore she is.

Brooklyn Beckham is doing a similar thing. He wants to be a photographer, so his mum and dad bought him an expensive camera and he published a book of rubbish photos. They used their connections to secure him deals shooting big campaigns and then got him a position interning for legendary photographer Rankin — but rumours quickly leaked he is a total novice and "lacking in basic skills".

But this doesn't matter. He can now say he's a photographer and walk around holding a camera. Why waste time actually being good at something when you can just look like you're a pro?

When it comes to people like this, "All the gear, no idea!" is the company motto.

Well, it would be, if any of them actually bothered working at a company.