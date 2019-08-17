The 2019 Miss Universe New Zealand pageant final is on tonight in a glitzy ceremony.

The event has kicked off at the Dorothy Winstone Centre at Auckland Girls' Grammar School.

Last year's winner Estelle Curd will crown this year's winner.

Contestants include: Christchurch retail worker Tarryn Wroblewski, 20, New Plymouth beauty therapist Tiara Popata, 21, Whangarei farm worker Ashlee Cocklin, 22, author and actress Kanika Batra, 25, Auckland hospitality worker Holly Quinn, 27, flight attendant Charissa Rehu, 24, Marlborough police officer Hannah McCabe, 25, Waikato student Lydia Smit, 22, stylist Diamond Langi, Wellington administrator Jayda Ormsby-Northcott, 21, make-up artist Ilea Baker, 19, Aucklander Samantha Wood, 21, Auckland flight attedant Cassie Angus, 24.

The women have this week been rehearsing, attending sponsored events and interviews.

In tonight's final, they will deliver a live performance and complete an on-stage question and answer segment.

Public votes, which began several weeks ago, also count toward the win.

Earlier this week, finalists visited south Auckland's controversial Ihumātao protest site, wearing their sashes and some in high heels.

The winner will go on to compete at the international competition in Seoul, South in December against women from 45 other countries.

The event will be hosted by Steve Harvey and last year's winner Catriona Gray of the Philippines will crown her successor.