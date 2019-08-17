A hashtag calling for the boycott of Disney's upcoming live-action Mulan adaptation started trending after the lead actress Liu Yifei voiced her support for the Hong Kong police.

#BoycottMulan was trending after Liu Yifei, who plays Mulan in the upcoming film, shared an image on the social media platform Weibo.

Sharing an image saying "I support the police. You can all attack me now," Yifei added, "I support the Hong Kong police, too." Entertainment reporter Vivienne Chow noticed the post and shared it on Twitter.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, star of upcoming Disney blockbuster Mulan, shows support for Hong Kong police on Weibo, retweeting a People’s Daily post. Weibo shows that she is an iPhone user #hongkongprotests pic.twitter.com/gfXEb3zsom — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) August 15, 2019

As anti-government protests continue in Hong Kong, the police have been criticised for brutality against protesters.

Mulan was filmed in New Zealand and is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Niki Caro. It is set for release in 2020.