Sharon Stephenson talks with film director-producer Pietra Brettkelly whose curiosity about the world has taken her from war zones to the inner-sanctum of the mega-wealthy.

This is a story that starts with custard and ends with one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

But first, the custard. It's 2015 and film-maker Pietra Brettkelly is on the couch in her Auckland home, eating custard made from scratch (Brettkelly, you soon learn, is the kind of person who'd never tolerate the ready-made stuff).

"I'd just spent two-and-a-half years in Afghanistan, where I'd been making my documentary, A Flickering Truth, about cinephiles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.