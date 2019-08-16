SPOILERS: Fans of TV show Suits are delighted the writers included a cheeky reference to its former star, Meghan Markle, in its latest episode.

Markle played central character Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama, but gave up acting before she married Prince Harry and embarked on her new life as The Duchess of Sussex.

The final season of the hit legal drama is currently screening on Lightbox and the latest episode saw Markle's on-screen husband, Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) return in a cameo role.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in her post-Suits life, with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

Asked by his fellow cast members how Rachel was doing, Ross replied: "If I told you how good, you probably wouldn't believe me."

Advertisement

The show's official Twitter page also got in on the joke, posting a clip of the scene with the caption: "Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well."

And it seems fans were thrilled with the veiled reference, with many noting their approval in response.

Rachael (@Havenprincess) wrote: "That line was too cute" and @shoegurl2 agreed, posting "Awww, that was really cute. Nicely done! Of course, I've come to expect nothing less from everybody that creates this spectacular show!"

Sharil33 (@sharilee33) commented "Lol .. we saw what you did and loved it!!" and Sonya Dodd (@SonyaCDodd) called it a "Class line! Living like royalty!"