Jackie Van Beek and Madeleine Sami are directing a new comedy film for Netflix starring Aubrey Plaza.

According to Deadline, The Breaker Upperers stars Van Beek and Sami will direct Hope, a new Netflix comedy written by Karen McCullah & Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith (Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You).

Parks and Recreation and Legion star Aubrey Plaza will take on the lead role in the film, the plot of which is still under wraps.

Hope will be the second film co-directed by Van Beek and Sami. Van Beek previously directed the indie drama The Inland Road.

Screenwriters Smith and McCullah are reportedly also currently writing a Spice Girls movie for Paramount Animation.

Plaza will produce the film along with Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman under their company Aggregate Films.