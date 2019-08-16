Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said she likes Kate McKinnon, the actress who spoofs her on Saturday Night Live — and on Tuesday night, they got the chance to meet in person. Both women were in the audience of a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in New York, per social media evidence, and were introduced after the show.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a 2018 naturalisation ceremony in Washington, DC. Photo / Getty Images

McKinnon, who has also memorably portrayed Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel and other pols on the late-night show, plays RBG as a defiant, vitamin-huffing roadblock to President Donald Trump. She peppers her delivery with insults and informs her targets that "ya just got Gins-burned!"

All of which the real-life justice apparently enjoys. "I like the actress who portrayed me," Ginsburg told NPR reporter Nina Totenberg in an interview last year, when asked about her reaction to the sketches — which Ginsburg's children alerted her to. "I'd like to say 'Gins-burn!' sometimes to my colleagues."

The real-and-faux Ginsburgs meeting happened onstage after the curtain of the off-Broadway, all-Yiddish production. McKinnon and Ginsburg, a well-known theatre and opera aficionado, posed for photos with the cast and crew, per People magazine, which quoted actor Nick Raynor describing McKinnon as "star struck".