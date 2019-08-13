Kiwi star KJ Apa has officially shot to a new level of stardom, with fans now being asked to pay more than $400 to meet the Riverdale actor.

The 22-year-old has been confirmed as one of the celebrity guests at Oz Comic-Con across the ditch next month where he will participate in panels and exclusive meet and greets, photographs and autograph sessions with fans.

The convention is also promoting a "KJ Apa Ultimate Experience" AU$390 (NZ $410) per person.

This includes an autograph, photograph, front-of-house seating at panel, priority queueing for photographs and autographs and an exclusive meet and greet with the Kiwi star.

He's certainly come a long away from his humble start on New Zealand's own hit drama Shortland Street.

Since then he's starred in the comedy-drama film A Dog's Purpose, the film adaptation of the young adult novel The Hate U Give alongside Amanda Stenberg, and Netflix's romantic comedy The Last Summer.

Of course his most notable role is as Archie Andrews in the CW's hit series Riverdale, in which he has starred since 2017, alongside Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and more.

Next, KJ - who is also a singer and musician - is set to play Christian music star Jeremy Camp in the biopic I Still Believe, due to release next year.