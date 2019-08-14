It's been 12 years since Celebrity Treasure Island last screened in New Zealand. Now, the ultimate celebrity challenge is back with a new cast of survivors. Siena Yates went to Fiji to meet the stars of Celebrity Treasure Island.

Under usual circumstances, Fiji is a dream destination; all clear blue seas, luxury resorts and round the clock mai tais.

But today is far from usual.

Today, bodies are dripping in sweat, the sun is beating down relentlessly and a giant millipede just crawled across someone's back causing minor hysteria.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Small cots are assembled in ramshackle shelters next to an outdoor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.