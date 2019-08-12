The woman accused of helping disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein groom underaged girls, has reportedly boasted about engaging in sexual acts with Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney.

According to The Sun, the claims have arisen from a manuscript of the memoir of former Epstein "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre, released by a New York court.

In the manuscript, Giuffre says British socialite and heiress - and former girlfriend of Epstein's - Ghislaine Maxwell boasted about having performed a sex act on Clooney in a toilet.

Giuffre wrote: "Always the instigator of a good joke but unable to take one herself, [Maxwell] didn't like when poked back that it was more in her recent taste of men, since she loved to brag about her rendezvous with her various lovers.

Advertisement

"Once she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news. With all the build up and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess, but she had given George Clooney a b*** job in the bathroom at some random event, she never let that one down."

Maxwell has been accused in civil court documents of helping Epstein to recruit and groom underage girls for sexual abuse and Giuffre accused Maxwell of recruiting her as a masseuse to Epstein at the age of 15.

She has repeatedly denied all allegations of any wrongdoing.

There is no suggestion that Clooney was involved in any wrongdoing associated with Epstein.