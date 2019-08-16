Lily McManus gained fame on The Bachelor NZ in 2017. She appears in the new season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

LUST
You have been on a couple of lusty reality dating shows.
Lust definitely comes into play on a dating show because obviously you are attracted to a man but I have never really allowed the sexual side of it to be televised. I have never chosen to go into the Fantasy Suite, because I do believe that your sexual life is private and you have choices. Speaking of choices, there is a big stigma against women feeling lust and

