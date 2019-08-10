Macaulay Culkin has responded to Disney's news that they plan to reboot the Home Alone franchise in the best way possible.

The star of the beloved 1990 film took to Twitter to show what his character Kevin would look like in an updated Home Alone.

The photo shows a slovenly Culkin sitting on the couch with a plate of food and rubbing his exposed belly.

"Hey @Disney, call me!" he wrote.

Earlier this week Disney announced they planned to reboot the movie, although they have not said if it would be a film or a TV series on their upcoming streaming platform Disney+.