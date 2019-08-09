Woody Harrelson has spoken about the time he had dinner with Donald Trump, saying it was such a bad experience that he needed to excuse himself from the table to go outside and get high.

Speaking to Esquire magazine the actor said he was at a dinner party with Trump and his now wife Melania at Trump Tower. He was there as the guest of former pro wrestler and Minnesota Govenor Jesse Ventura.

"So we all met at Trump Tower, sat down. Melania was there, only she wasn't his wife yet. And it was, let me tell you, a brutal dinner. Two and a half hours."

The dinner was in 2002 when Trump was considering running for president as a democrat. in 2004. He wanted to discuss with Ventura the possibility of him becoming Trump's running mate. However he quickly dominated the conversation.

"Now, at a fair table with four people, each person is entitled to 25 percent of the conversation, right? I'd say Melania got about 0.1 percent, maybe. I got about one percent. And the governor, Jesse, he got about three percent. Trump took the rest," Harrelson said.

"It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly," he revealed, referencing smoking a joint.

"Listen, I came up through Hollywood, so I've seen narcissists," Harrelson said. "This guy was beyond. It blew my mind."