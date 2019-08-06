Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff has dropped a bombshell about her former co-star Cyrell Paule, accusing her former best friend of faking her relationship with Love Island's Eden Dally.

The reality TV stars began dating earlier this year but have since been plagued with speculation that their romance began simply as a bid to stay in the headlines. And according to Paule's one-time close friend — the rumours are true.

The explosive claim was made during a heated public back-and-forth between Paule, 30, and Sobinoff, 28, last night when each of them accused the other of lying in a series of Instagram Stories, with both even posting screenshots of text messages to try to prove their points.

Honestly, it was all kind of exhausting to follow — but Sobinoff's "publicity stunt" accusation may come as a surprise to fans of the reality TV couple, who'll now have to face the devastating possibility that their love story may not have started out as genuine.

Advertisement

"I was nothing but supportive of you when we were friends," Sobinoff said in her Instagram video, addressing Paule directly.

"A bad word never left my mouth about you … The first conversation I had with Eden was to make sure he treated her right because it was all a publicity stunt at first, and I didn't want him taking her completely for granted. I wanted him to be good by her if they were going to do this publicity thing."

Sobinoff also alleged that while it was fake in the beginning, Paule had developed real feelings for Dally as time went by.

"She's really mad that I said she and Eden were a publicity stunt, but they were, and she told me she actually ended up falling for him and she was in this big debacle," she explained.

"I was like, 'Dude, if you like him, you like him, whatever'. But like, originally it was a publicity stunt and they're getting paid pap shots and everything like that."

Later, Paule hit back at her former friend in her own series of Instagram Stories.

"Don't ever go around calling me a publicity stunt, you're the biggest fake artist here," she said angrily. "One of the best things that's happened to me is getting rid of a b***h like you."

Sobinoff also addressed her trainwreck appearance on Today Extra in June, during which she claimed to know nothing about the subject matter she was brought on to discuss — reports she and Paule were getting a spin-off reality series.

Advertisement

The cringe-worthy interview led to the pair's mysterious falling out — but Sobinoff has now claimed it was actually because her then-bestie was trying to force her to "lie" about plans for their supposed new show.

"When I did that Today Extra thing, it actually was to do an anti-bullying thing. She wanted me to basically lie to the media and act like we were going to do a TV show," Sobinoff said.

"Basically, the day after that was the end of our friendship, I blocked her on all social media, I was sick of talking about the show, I was sick of it, I was sick of trying to be relevant to her to stay in her life because she's so obsessed with all the drama and what everyone's up to … I'm done with it. It was so long ago."