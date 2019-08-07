It was 1969, the summer of love - a time of freedom, optimism and innocence. Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time In ... Hollywood, is a homage to that era and to how it ended, writes Des Sampson.

"There really is no story; it's just a day in the life of three people and we kind of hang out with them," surmises Quentin Tarantino, matter-of-factly, when quizzed about his latest film noir, Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood.

It's a surprising admission, a candid confession from Tarantino. But it's also misleading. That's because there's so much more

