New ideas about how we are working

1.

Reverse mentoring: Mentoring used to mean older colleagues guiding younger workers up the career ladder. But the earliest adopters of new technologies are often young people, and so big names like Microsoft, Roche and Atkins have embraced reverse mentoring; harnessing young people to close knowledge gaps within organisations.

2.

FIRE movement (financial independence, retire early): The idea is to live as cheaply as possible in their 20s and 30s, squirrelling enough money away to retire by middle age. These extreme savers are working longer hours to save up overtime payments while also spending less leisure time out of home to avoid costly activities. Maybe have a certain level of job and no kids either.

Advertisement

3.

Flygskam: Domestic air travel has dipped in Sweden as climate-conscious travellers opt for the train. If "flight shame" becomes the norm, it could have significant consequences for business travel.

4.

Leaveism: Another way workers are responding to feeling overloaded: Take time off to get through the tasks you can't complete in the office. (Via BBC)

Miracle tech mask

This is the Incognito mask, which is designed to disrupt facial recognition software so the technology cannot pin down a firm identity.

Photo / Supplied

So far, the Polish-designed mask works on Facebook's DeepFace facial-recognition system, which accurately identifies the people pictured and asks if you'd like to tag them. The mask disturbs prominent facial features and recognition algorithms in surveillance cameras are unable to read them correctly.

Sticker tricker frustrates carless-day watchdog

"Carless days had some adventure for me," writes a reader, tantalisingly. "A friend and I created a way around it. We both made a visit to the post office and claimed our different coloured stickers had been lost in the post. We then swapped stickers so we both had cover for all days of the week. I covered the front of my stickers with clear wrap so with a lick and a push on to the screen I was never carless. There was a young policewoman in the city I lived, a rare rose among the thistles at that time. She pulled me up for a minor infringement once and because of my brash student arrogance, she relentlessly tried to catch me driving on a carless day. All to no avail and lots of frustration for her. All was resolved one day when she ended up at a wild party at my house. She struck up with one of my friends and my carless days continued unabated."