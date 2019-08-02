PRIDE
What makes you proud?
It was pride that changed angels into devils. I am so proud of what we [the Royal NZ Ballet] have achieved in the past couple of years, the choreographers we have had in our house, the work we have showed to our audiences, the giant leap we have made with our Strength and Grace programme. I have such pride when my dancers go on stage and they open the minds and the hearts of the audience. I am proud to have my ballet masters excited to come to work to help the dancers be

