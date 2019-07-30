I felt my age creeping up on me last week and not just because I can't get up off the floor without making a noise anymore or because I still don't really know what a Shaaanxo or Lil Nas X is.

The feeling came during the premiere episode of TVNZ's new comedy quiz show, Have You Been Paying Attention?, where I spent most of its hour-long broadcast muttering, "What in the blazes is going on?"

Pre-launch promos saw series host Hayley Sproull enthusiastically describing HYBPA? as "the fastest show in comedy". She was not exaggerating. It is head-spinning television that

