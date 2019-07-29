Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay spent some time earlier this year touring New Zealand and the result is National Geographic's series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted".

This week's episode is named "Scrambled" and features Ramsay making scrambled eggs with pāua, called abalone outside New Zealand.

The episode was filmed on Stewart Island during Ramsay's tour of the country.

His creative take on pāua, which is traditionally served with cream, is Ramsay's attempt at exploring Maori cuisine.

The full six-minute video with the recipe is below.