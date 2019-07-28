Orlando Bloom says it's unlikely he'll return to the world of Lord of the Rings as he's too old to play the role of Legolas again.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday, Bloom addressed the possibility of returning for Amazon Prime's upcoming TV adaptation.

"I like to think of myself as ageless," he joked. "I don't know where I would fit in that world, really... If you're saying there's Legolas, they've probably got a 19-year-old kid who's ready to go."

Orlando Bloom speaking on Carnival Row at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. Photo / AP

Bloom, who is promoting his new Amazon Prime series Carnival Row (co-starring Cara Delevingne), said he and Sir Peter Jackson had joked about someone remaking Lord of the Rings when they were making the original trilogy.

"It's funny, I remember being on set with Peter 20 years ago now and he was saying, 'Wouldn't it be funny to think about when they want to do a remake of Lord of the Rings,'" said Bloom. "We were in the midst of this remarkable shoot, and I was like, 'Never going to happen, never going to happen!'

"Here I am working for Amazon and they're re-doing it," he said.

Orlando Bloom played Legolas in Peter Jackson's original films. Photo / supplied

Amazon has revealed the creative team behind the series, with Jurassic World director J. A. Bayona on board to helm the first two episodes, while J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will serve as showrunners.

The series, which is reportedly already looking to run for at least five seasons, is not expected to premiere until 2021.