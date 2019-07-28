Actress Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked yesterday, and racist, homophobic and Nazi-sympathising messages were posted.

One message read: "Heil Hitler he did nothing wrong #facts". Another offered $50,000 to kill a handicapped homosexual.

Multiple messages used homophobic and racist language, including one that read "ugh police sirens in the distance again. When will n*****s stop committing crimes so I can get some f***ing sleep".

As the messages poured out, some of her 9.2 million followers tried to alert the Sin City star but the messages remained on Twitter for hours, perhaps due to the fact they were posted in the middle of the night.

poor Jessica Alba is sleeping and don’t even know her twitter is hacked :( pic.twitter.com/I0qqzmZXIg — petty parker. (@reverseiris) July 28, 2019

The hacker also took time to post multiple messages calling for rapper YNW Melly to be freed from jail. The Florida hip-hop artist, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, is currently awaiting trial for a double homicide.

Twitter users were quick to weigh in on Alba's predicament, wondering how the Fantastic Four actress would react when she awoke to see the tweets.

Say a prayer for Jessica Alba's cellphone push notifications y'all pic.twitter.com/OaCkvubACD — Lizzie Bi. 🌈 (@LizzieTheBold) July 28, 2019

Jessica Alba when she wakes up tomorrow and looks at her twitter account pic.twitter.com/WuRKLsUe7b — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) July 28, 2019

"Jessica Alba twitter gets hacked"



Jessics Alba: pic.twitter.com/t9zwCywzRW — ETHAN (@TheRealMusiji) July 28, 2019

Jessica Alba’s phone at 2:27AM last night. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j4DrT0cDBe — Big Ole Dip 🍯 (@IngusTheGreat) July 28, 2019

Other users wondered why the hacker had chosen mother-of-three Alba, who has largely stepped out of the limelight and now owns a company that sells natural beauty products.

Jessica Alba: *sells her multi-vitamins and is unproblematic*



The hacker: I’m about to end this mans whole career pic.twitter.com/AeHk53w7mG — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) July 28, 2019

Jessica Alba didn’t deserve that pic.twitter.com/n7J42jeBcH — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) July 28, 2019

The offending posts were eventually removed but Alba has yet to comment on the hack.