Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog has reportedly died after being hit by a car.

The Jonas Brothers star and the 'Game of Thrones' actress - who tied the knot earlier this year - suffered a tragedy in their family earlier this week, as their dog Waldo Piscasso was reportedly struck by a car and killed in New York City.

TMZ reports the incident took place on Wednesday (24.07.19), when the Alaskan Klee Kai was being walked on the lower east side of Manhattan by the couple's dog walker.

Waldo was on a leash, but allegedly broke free after becoming spooked by a pedestrian and ran out into the street, where he was then tragically struck by an oncoming car, in what a representative for the 29-year-old singer called a "freak accident".

Sophie, 23, and Joe reported the incident to the police on Friday (26.07.19), after being left distraught over the sad news.

The news comes after 'Sucker' hitmaker Joe recently said he "found happiness" with Sophie.

Taking to the social media platform, he wrote alongside a heart and a palm tree emoji: "I found happiness #discoversoneva (sic)"

Joe and Sophie legally married in May in Las Vegas before having a larger ceremony in France last month, and the actress previously revealed her dad was "beyond pleased" when she tied the knot.

She said: "My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."