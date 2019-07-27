A new promo for Jojo Rabbit shows the moment Hitler finds out he's going to be portrayed by a Polynesian Jew, Taika Waititi.

The Führer is not happy.

Adapting an old meme, the promo shows Hitler going on a rant about deserving respect and not wanting to be portrayed by a Polynesian Jew.

The meme uses a clip showing late actor Bruno Ganz, who died in February, in a scene from the 2004 movie Downfall.

The subtitles, however, tell a different story.

"I thought people were done making fun of Hitler," Hitler complains. "This meme is over a decade old!"

He goes on about not wanting to be portrayed by Taika Waititi, who plays Hitler in Jojo Rabbit. He also wrote and directed the film.

The German dictator goes on to suggest maybe he should get his own Hitler movie made.

"Get me whoever directed Thor: Ragnarok," he demands.

Jojo Rabbit comes out in October.