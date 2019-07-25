The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to Zombieland has been released, with Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslen all reprising their roles.

Zombieland: Double Tap is a direct sequel to the hit 2009 zombie comedy film that became a worldwide critical and commercial success.

The follow-up will follow Wichita (Stone), Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg) and Little Rock (Breslen) as they battle new zombies that have evolved since the events of the first film and encounter other human survivors. The trailer shows the four characters visiting the deserted White House, as well as picking up a quirky new friend called Madison.

The four main leads are joined in the sequel by Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

Zombieland: Double Tap will be released in New Zealand cinemas on October 17.