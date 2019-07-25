Hollywood star Russell Crowe has given Bindi Irwin a dazzling $25,000 Rolex watch as she celebrates her birthday engagement to boyfriend Chandler Powell.

Bindi, daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, shared a photo of the dazzling solid gold and diamond encrusted watch on Twitter earlier this week. She accompanied the post with a touching message, telling Crowe she had been left "utterly speechless" by his heart-warming gesture which she would "treasure forever".

Crowe – a close family friend – today described Bindi's engagement as "fantastic news" in reply to her announcement that Powell had proposed on her 21st birthday at her family-owned Australia Zoo.

I’m utterly speechless. A stunning timepiece that I’ll treasure forever.

Thank you, @russellcrowe for your friendship and kindness. So thankful to have you in my life.



“Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.”

— Ausonius pic.twitter.com/Artj7ySR10 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 23, 2019

The Gladiator star followed up with another post, comparing Bindi to the expensive watch, writing: "Solid gold. Just Like you. Just like you, It sparkles with real diamonds in its heart. Happy 21st Birthday Bindi."

Bindi's mum Terri also chimed in to thank Crowe for honouring her daughter on her birthday "and for honouring your friendship with Steve".

Solid gold.

Just like you.



Just like you,

It sparkles with real diamonds in its heart.



Happy 21st Birthday Bindi . https://t.co/T2cDs72gjp — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 23, 2019

Yesterday Bindi and Chandler looked every bit the happy couple as they posed for photos together, with Bindi blowing out the candles on a bumblebee cake.

- Additional reporting by news.com.au