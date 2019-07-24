The fiancee of the Fast and Furious stuntman who has been placed in a coma after a 30ft fall on set has spoken out.

Vin Diesel's stunt double Joe Watts suffered a "serious head injury" after the fall, which is thought to have happened after a safety cable snapped as he leapt off a balcony for a stunt.

He has been placed in an induced coma and remains in intensive care.

His fiance Tilly Powell, who is also a stuntie, took to social media to say: "Joe has suffered a serious head injury and is in an induced coma. He is stable and is being monitored closely throughout the night.

"I love him so much and my heart is shattered. He has all his family and friends by his side to get him through this."

Tilly and Watts have been dating for four years and plan to get married next year.

According to the DailyMail, one of Powell's family members said she was "absolutely devastated, but she has known the risks that were always involved."

"She grew up with a father who was a stuntman and has followed the same career. She knew that they always faced risks on any dangerous stunt."

Watts has previously worked on Hollywood blockbusters like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Spider-Man Far From Home, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Jurassic World and The Hitman's Bodyguard.

All production on Fast & Furious 9 was halted immediately after the accident and it's unknown when filming will resume.

Fast and Furious 9 is due to release next year.