Advertising plus-size leggings with a small model in one leg instead of getting a plus-sized model. Duh!

Researchers have found women in English-speaking countries are actually speaking with deeper voices. A BBC report explained: "The researchers compared archival recordings of women talking in 1945 with more recent recordings taken in the early 1990s. The team found that the 'fundamental frequency' had dropped by 23Hz over five decades — a significant, audible difference. The researchers tried to control for external variables that may result in vocal changes by carefully selecting their samples to control any potential demographic factors. The women were all university students and none of them smoked. The team also considered the fact that members of the more recent group from the 1990s were using the contraceptive pill, which could have led to hormonal changes that could have altered the vocal chords. Yet the drop in pitch remained even when the team excluded those women from their sample. Their best guess is that women have habitually deepened their voices as they have gained authority in society."

Strange but true ...

1.

The first phone book, published in 1878, recommended ending telephone conversations with "That is all."

2.

In 1674, the Women's Petition Against Coffee called for a ban on coffee, suggesting that it made men too talkative and rendered them "unfruitful" in the bedroom.

3.

Key in Lock syndrome is the name for the phenomenon when you start needing a pee as soon as you get home and put your key in the front door.

4.

There is a common myth that putting a spoon in the neck of a bottle of bubbly will keep it fizzy. It doesn't work.

5.

Word of the day: ARSE-ROPES (17th century) — intestines.