Metal band Slipknot has released the video for Solway Firth, featuring New Zealand actor Karl Urban.

The video, which arrives ahead of the band's forthcoming sixth studio album We Are Not Your Kind, features graphically violent footage of Urban in his new Amazon Prime Video series, The Boys.

The clip blends live footage of the band performing the song with clips from The Boys, with Urban and co-star Jack Quaid taking on villainous superheros.

The Boys follows a group of vigilantes who set out to take down superheros who abuse their power. The show, created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, also stars Kiwi Antony Starr.

Advertisement

According to Uproxx, Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor is a fan of Garth Ennis, author of The Boys comics. They met at New York Comic Con in 2012.