A tribute to films with quirky plots that are set in motion for mysterious reasons.

Most stories explore the basics: who, what, where, when and especially why. But some movies skip that last one.

The new Danny Boyle film, Yesterday, imagines a world without one of the most influential musical acts of all time, the Beatles. During a global blackout, Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), a middling songwriter, has a bike accident and is knocked unconscious. When he wakes up, he remembers the band, but no one else does.

But we never find out why a blackout causes the world to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1993 Groundhog Day

Related articles:

1976 Freaky Friday

2009 The Invention of Lying

2017 Colossal