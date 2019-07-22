The superstar is all over the 2019 remake's promotional tour. But how much of her will you hear in the actual film? We counted her lines.

To hear Beyoncé speak is such a rare occurrence that any new instance of it, no matter how fleeting, feels special, like catching a glimpse of a shooting star. So naturally, her involvement with Disney's remake of The Lion King— she voices the adult Nala and created a companion album featuring new music inspired by the movie — has dominated the film's promotional tour, complete with a meeting between Queen Bey and Meghan, Duchess

Related articles: