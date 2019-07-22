Hollywood star Val Kilmer has been spotted out and about in downtown New York just days after the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was released.

Kilmer announced in 2017 he was battling throat cancer and looked to be wearing a trachea breathing device as he walked the streets while dressed casually in a shirt and jeans and sporting a LA Clippers NBA cap.

The 59-year-old's outing was caught on video by a member of the public and although Kilmer didn't verbally respond, he smiled politely and nodded when he was asked if he was a Clippers fan.

I guess there’s some rumor I’ve passed on but I’m alive and well friends. Posted by Val Kilmer on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

Kilmer's health has been the subject of rumours but earlier this month he updated his Facebook page to tell the world: "I guess there's some rumour I've passed on but I'm alive and well friends."

Kilmer's public appearance comes after Top Gun fans last week revelled in their first glimpse at the upcoming sequel, which will see his former co-star, Tom Cruise, reprise his role from the original 1986 film, as the reckless US Navy fighter pilot, Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer Watch the official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise. In theatres 2020. Posted by Top Gun on Thursday, 18 July 2019

Kilmer was previously confirmed to return in his own iconic role as Maverick's rival, Iceman.



Kilmer showed his excitement towards the new movie by sharing a link to the trailer and writing: "You up for this one, Maverick?"

Val Kilmer's Iceman faces off against Tom Cruise's Maverick in the original Top Gun film. Photo / Getty Images.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to land in cinemas in 2020.